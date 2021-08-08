Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Hold

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $92.91 and a one year high of $133.13.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
