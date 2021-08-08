Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Hold

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $92.91 and a one year high of $133.13.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

