Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE GDOT opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

