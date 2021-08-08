Jennifer L. Zoldos Sells 285 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Jennifer L. Zoldos sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $23,680.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,616.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gentherm stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

