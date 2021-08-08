Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JEN. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.00 ($35.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN opened at €29.80 ($35.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52-week high of €30.30 ($35.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.37.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.