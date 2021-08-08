JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after acquiring an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 187.8% in the first quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2,280.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 375,982 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.80.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

