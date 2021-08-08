Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.49

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and traded as low as $20.77. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.4209 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

