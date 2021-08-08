JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 77,266 shares of company stock worth $442,090. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

