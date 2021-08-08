JMP Securities Raises Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $26.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

OPRT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

