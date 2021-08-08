John J. Huntz, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $166.43 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

