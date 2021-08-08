JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.44 ($12.28) on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

