JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.50 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

