JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €43.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

