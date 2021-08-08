JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €6.30

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. lowered shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.03.

CRZBY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

