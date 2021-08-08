JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 31.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.