Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $202.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

