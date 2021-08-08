KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

