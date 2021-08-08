Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,987. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.93.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

