Kattana (KTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $180,896.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00008616 BTC on major exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $180,896.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00125533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00147966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.60 or 1.00502878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00787026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,307 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

