Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 126,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

