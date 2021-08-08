KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

