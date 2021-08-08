Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

