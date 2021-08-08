Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Raised to GBX 3,200

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.80.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

