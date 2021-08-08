Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

