KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

