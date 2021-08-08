KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 472 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $353.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

