KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in KLA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $353.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock worth $7,265,553 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

