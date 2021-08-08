Klaytn Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and $119.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002740 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00146595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.25 or 1.00361079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00792469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.75 or 0.06889062 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,640,477,824 coins and its circulating supply is 2,493,607,465 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

