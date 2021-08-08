Klever 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $127.41 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00124180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00148838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.62 or 0.99953136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.32 or 0.00786268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

