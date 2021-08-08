Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) shares were down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.