Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
NYSE KOP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 127,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Compass Point increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
