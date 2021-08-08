Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 127,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Compass Point increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

