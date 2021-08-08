Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,934,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $31.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,470.67.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.