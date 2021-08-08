Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,934,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $31.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

