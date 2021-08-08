Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $24.93 Million Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.23% of ICON Public worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.74. 442,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $250.24.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

