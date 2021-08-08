Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $96,857.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,796. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

