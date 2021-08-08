Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Tenable comprises approximately 0.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tenable were worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 1,792,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,861. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

