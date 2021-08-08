Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $647.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

