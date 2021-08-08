Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $2.68 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

EGY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

