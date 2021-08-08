Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

