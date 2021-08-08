Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

