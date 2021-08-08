Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65.

