Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

