Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.18 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $65.33. 1,950,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $65.76.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

