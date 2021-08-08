Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 940,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

