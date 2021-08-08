Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,175.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $354,281.91 and $6,175.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

