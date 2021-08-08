KZ Cash (KZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,516.78 and approximately $10.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006871 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.89 or 0.01181648 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

