L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

