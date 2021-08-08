L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 670,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,477. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

