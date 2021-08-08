La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 115,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,900. The company has a market cap of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.