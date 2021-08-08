Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Shares of LH stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $304.73. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

