Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$48.50 Average PT from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$48.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.1548248 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

