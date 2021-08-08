Lake Street Capital Boosts The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $150.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $104.52 on Friday. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth about $336,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

