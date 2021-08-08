Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.32. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.670-$3.830 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. 275,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,202. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.