Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.32. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.670-$3.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. 275,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,202. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

